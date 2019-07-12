The Amman Message ‘cancelled’ poster was posted on the Facebook page of the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies Malaysia. Photo: Facebook/IAIS
‘Anti-Shia’ bomb threats force organisers in Malaysia to cancel seminar about ending Muslim sectarianism
- The event was focused on the Amman Message, a declaration by Muslim leaders worldwide to recognise all schools of Islam
- An online ‘anti-Shia’ movement urged followers to ‘make a bomb and throw it’ at the event, leading organisers to cancel the seminar in the country, where a vast majority of Muslims belong to the Sunni sect
