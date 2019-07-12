Channels

Container cranes are pictured at the port of Singapore, whose economy contracted in the second quarter. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Singapore’s economy shrinks as US-China row hits global trade ... and it’s set to get worse, analysts say

  • Gross domestic product fell 3.4 per cent compared with the first three months of the year
  • City state’s heavy reliance on trade and its integration in regional and global supply chains makes it vulnerable to a slowdown in world growth and tariff wars
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 10:55am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:55am, 12 Jul, 2019

