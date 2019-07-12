People pose with a model of a train during the ground breaking ceremony for the ECRL in 2017. Photo: Xinhua
Tempers flare in Malaysia as opposition MPs slam new terms of China-backed ECRL project
- Members of Barisan Nasional, the coalition in power when the deal was first signed, have hit out at changes to the plans brought in to bring down costs
- They also called for the proportion of local involvement in the project to be raised from 40 to 50 per cent – despite it only being 30 per cent originally
Najib Razak, Malaysia’s former prime minister, looks at a model of the China-backed East Coast Rail Link project. Photo: AP
Beware of ‘grabbing hands’ in Chinese projects, says Malaysian economist Terence Gomez
- The political economist called for tighter monitoring of projects linked to local corporations with a history of receiving political patronage
- He also addressed anxieties about ‘debt traps’ and insisted Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad would renegotiate if needed
