Thai Airways cabin crew selfie with Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: Twitter / @yuhtlerd
Thai Airways comes under fire for cabin crew’s selfies with opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit
- The pictures were taken in the past week as Thanathorn was travelling on a Thai Airways flight with his family, according to local media
- In a video message, the airline’s president called for ‘professionalism’ to avoid creating a backlash or accusations of having a ‘hidden agenda’
Topic | Thailand
