Children, whose parents were suicide bombers or those directly involved in terror plots, attending a religious function in Jakarta during the holy fasting month of Ramadan. Photo: AFP
How Indonesia is helping to rehabilitate child bombers
- The world’s biggest Muslim majority nation is grappling with the growing global threat of ‘family attacks’ and also with how to reintegrate returning IS jihadists and their relatives as the extremist group’s caliphate lies in ruins
Topic | Islamic militancy
Children, whose parents were suicide bombers or those directly involved in terror plots, attending a religious function in Jakarta during the holy fasting month of Ramadan. Photo: AFP