Chinese tourists return from a boat trip in Thailand’s Pattaya. Photo: Alamy
Why Indian tourists are flocking to Thailand, where they may soon outnumber Chinese visitors
- A deadly ferry disaster last summer saw visitor numbers from China, which had been increasing year on year, begin to level off
- Thai tourism officials and hoteliers are now pinning their hopes for future growth on the world’s second most populous country
Chinese visitors currently make up 28 per cent of Thailand’s foreign arrivals, well ahead of Indians at 4 per cent. That number is expected to surge to about 15 per cent of within a decade. File photo: Alamy
Indians to the rescue in Thailand’s Phuket as Chinese tourist numbers stall
- Indian arrivals in Phuket accelerate due to more direct flights, a visa waiver and, most importantly, increasing wealth
- Boat tragedy that killed dozens of mainlanders and a slowing economy at home trigger drop in Chinese tourist numbers
