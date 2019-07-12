Channels

Protesters march against the extradition bill in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP/Dickson Lee
Southeast Asia

Don’t capitalise on Hong Kong extradition bill crisis to woo clients, Singapore tells banks

  • The city state’s central bank told wealth managers not to design campaigns specifically targeting business from Hong Kong
  • The unrest has also encouraged some wealth managers to choose to set up in Singapore
Topic |   Singapore
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:21pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:21pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Anti-extradition protesters are defiant after storming Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Since the storming, some have wondered whether their actions achieved anything. Photo: Antony Dickson
Politics

What next for Hong Kong’s extradition bill protesters?

  • Weeks in, protesters feel they have little to show for their efforts, even after the storming of the legislative council
  • As despair sets in, will defiance fade like Occupy Central – or burn only brighter?
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 8:15am, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:51pm, 6 Jul, 2019

