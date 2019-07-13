Southeast Asian nations are pushing back against serving as dumping grounds for foreign trash. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia fights back against trash menace after West turned region into world’s dumping ground
- When China banned imports last year, shipments were diverted to Southeast Asia, which soon became overwhelmed
- Here are some of the ways that companies, authorities and start-ups around the region are tackling the problem
Trash being processed at the Vancouver Waste-To-Energy garbage facility. Photo: Reuters
69 containers of rubbish arrive back in Canada, six years after being dumped in the Philippines
- The trash will be incinerated at a waste-to-energy facility, local officials said
- It ends a years-long dispute which flared up after a Canadian firm shipped to the Philippines containers mislabelled as recyclable plastics, but actually contained paper, plastics, electronics and household waste
