The epicentre of the quake was near Madrid town in Surigao del Sur, Mindanao. Photo: Google Maps
Residents flee homes, restaurant tips into river, as magnitude-5.8 quake rocks southern Philippines
- Buildings in Madrid town, near the epicentre, sustained damages in the predawn shake
- The impact was also felt in four neighbouring towns, including Cantilan, where a restaurant fell into a nearby river
Topic | Earthquakes
