The body of a Dutch tourist is being carried out of Mulu National Park in Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Dutch tourist killed in Malaysia’s Mulu National Park cave floods
- Local rescue chief said the man died due to drowning following flash floods in the caves and his body was found in a river inside the cave
- A search-and-rescue operation has been launched to locate a missing tour guide
Topic | Malaysia
Birthday boy: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad turned 94 on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Mahathir Mohamad turns 94 and has a new goal to reunite Malays. But what for?
- The elder statesman of Malaysian politics says his aim is to help the ethnic group progress economically
- Analysts spot other motives: hollowing out the opposition and thwarting his leadership rival Anwar Ibrahim
Topic | Mahathir Mohamad
