The body of a Dutch tourist is being carried out of Mulu National Park in Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Dutch tourist killed in Malaysia’s Mulu National Park cave floods

  • Local rescue chief said the man died due to drowning following flash floods in the caves and his body was found in a river inside the cave
  • A search-and-rescue operation has been launched to locate a missing tour guide
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:51pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:52pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Birthday boy: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad turned 94 on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Mahathir Mohamad turns 94 and has a new goal to reunite Malays. But what for?

  • The elder statesman of Malaysian politics says his aim is to help the ethnic group progress economically
  • Analysts spot other motives: hollowing out the opposition and thwarting his leadership rival Anwar Ibrahim
Topic |   Mahathir Mohamad
SCMP

Tashny Sukumaran  

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 6:00pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:44pm, 10 Jul, 2019

