Haziq Abdul Aziz (second from left) claimed he had a same-sex affair with Azmin Ali, the influential economic affairs minister. Photo: EPA
Haziq Abdul Aziz detained for role in Malaysian sex video implicating minister Azmin Ali
- Haziq, a former political aide, claimed he had a same-sex affair with Azmin Ali, the influential economic affairs minister who is considered a potential successor to Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister, despite a pact for Anwar Ibrahim to take power
- He and five others have been remanded for six days as part of police investigations
Topic | Malaysia
Haziq Abdul Aziz (second from left) claimed he had a same-sex affair with Azmin Ali, the influential economic affairs minister. Photo: EPA