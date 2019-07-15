Channels

Haziq Abdul Aziz (second from left) claimed he had a same-sex affair with Azmin Ali, the influential economic affairs minister. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Haziq Abdul Aziz detained for role in Malaysian sex video implicating minister Azmin Ali

  • Haziq, a former political aide, claimed he had a same-sex affair with Azmin Ali, the influential economic affairs minister who is considered a potential successor to Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister, despite a pact for Anwar Ibrahim to take power
  • He and five others have been remanded for six days as part of police investigations
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 3:18pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:47pm, 15 Jul, 2019

