Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysia's former attorney general Mohamed Apandi Ali was appointed by Najib Razak in 2015. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s ex-attorney general Apandi Ali sues politician Lim Kit Siang for accusations of ‘abuse of power’ during 1MDB scandal

  • Apandi in 2016 cleared the now-deposed leader Najib Razak of any wrongdoing in the multibillion-dollar scandal
  • In an opinion piece, Lim Kit Siang called on authorities ‘to reopen the investigation into Apandi’, accusing him of abuse of power
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 5:11pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:11pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysia's former attorney general Mohamed Apandi Ali was appointed by Najib Razak in 2015. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.