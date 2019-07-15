Malaysia's former attorney general Mohamed Apandi Ali was appointed by Najib Razak in 2015. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s ex-attorney general Apandi Ali sues politician Lim Kit Siang for accusations of ‘abuse of power’ during 1MDB scandal
- Apandi in 2016 cleared the now-deposed leader Najib Razak of any wrongdoing in the multibillion-dollar scandal
- In an opinion piece, Lim Kit Siang called on authorities ‘to reopen the investigation into Apandi’, accusing him of abuse of power
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
