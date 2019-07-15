Philippine activists hold signs in support of a UN investigation into the country’s drugs war. Photo: EPA
Philippines' top senator attacks Iceland over abortion after call for UN investigation into drugs war
- Senate President Vicente Sotto said the Nordic nation lacks the moral grounds to lecture because of its ‘killings in abortion’
- His remarks are the latest in a series of comments from lawmakers urging the government not to cooperate with a UN investigation into the drugs war

