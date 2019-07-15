Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Philippine activists hold signs in support of a UN investigation into the country’s drugs war. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Philippines' top senator attacks Iceland over abortion after call for UN investigation into drugs war

  • Senate President Vicente Sotto said the Nordic nation lacks the moral grounds to lecture because of its ‘killings in abortion’
  • His remarks are the latest in a series of comments from lawmakers urging the government not to cooperate with a UN investigation into the drugs war
Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:30pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine activists hold signs in support of a UN investigation into the country’s drugs war. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Relatives of drug war victims at a memorial mass in Manila on July 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

UN probe into Duterte’s Philippines drugs war welcomed by activists – but Manila calls move an ‘insult’

  • Activists say the UN investigation will help Filipinos get accountability for the ‘spate of killings’, which has claimed the lives of even toddlers
  • Manila has lambasted the move as baseless and disrespectful, while Duterte mocked Iceland over its role in spearheading the UN resolution
Topic |   The Philippines
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Published: 9:00am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:35pm, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Relatives of drug war victims at a memorial mass in Manila on July 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.