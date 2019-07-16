Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during an event to honour overseas Filipino workers in Quezon City, east of Manila, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte signs law punishing catcalling, sexual harassment
- Law bans acts like persistent telling of sexual jokes, which women’s groups have accused president of committing in the past
- Senator Risa Hontiveros, main author of Safe Spaces Act, calls it a massive victory against growing ‘rude culture’ in streets and communities
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during an event to honour overseas Filipino workers in Quezon City, east of Manila, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE