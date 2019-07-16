Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
Vintage film posters among the 1MDB loot being returned after Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz spent US$5.4 million to decorate his flat
- Posters were gifts from Low Jho, the alleged mastermind behind the theft of billions of dollars from the Malaysian fund, according to court filing
- Luxury watches also among the latest haul of returned treasures that were allegedly bought with money stolen from the Malaysian state fund
1MDB scandal: stepson of Malaysia's disgraced ex-leader Najib charged for laundering US$200 million
- Riza Aziz, co-founder of US film company that made The Wolf of Wall Street, faced court after being detained by Malaysia’s anti-corruption watchdog
- He is alleged to have laundered millions from the state fund in Singapore and Los Angeles between 2011 and 2012
