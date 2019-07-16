Channels

Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Vintage film posters among the 1MDB loot being returned after Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz spent US$5.4 million to decorate his flat

  • Posters were gifts from Low Jho, the alleged mastermind behind the theft of billions of dollars from the Malaysian fund, according to court filing
  • Luxury watches also among the latest haul of returned treasures that were allegedly bought with money stolen from the Malaysian state fund
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 10:26am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:54am, 16 Jul, 2019

Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: stepson of Malaysia’s disgraced ex-leader Najib charged for laundering US$200 million

  • Riza Aziz, co-founder of US film company that made The Wolf of Wall Street, faced court after being detained by Malaysia’s anti-corruption watchdog
  • He is alleged to have laundered millions from the state fund in Singapore and Los Angeles between 2011 and 2012
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 11:04am, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:42pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: EPA
