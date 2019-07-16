Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA
Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak spent US$800,000 on jewellery in one day, credit card receipts presented in corruption trial reveal
- US$4 billion was allegedly embezzled from state fund 1MDB and spent around the world, funding films, yachts, real estate and celebrity parties
- Raids uncovered luxury goods worth US$273 million, including 1,400 necklaces, 567 handbags, 423 watches, 2,200 rings, 1,600 brooches and 14 tiaras
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA
Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
‘King Kong’ poster, Basquiat among returned 1MDB loot by Wolf of Wall Street producer
- The items were gifts from Low Jho, the alleged mastermind behind the theft of billions of dollars from the Malaysian fund
- Luxury watches also among the latest haul of returned treasures that were allegedly bought with money stolen from the Malaysian state fund
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters