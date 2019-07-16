Channels

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks in the lower house of the country's parliament. Photo: DPA
Southeast Asia

Malaysian MPs back lowering voting age to 18

  • The Southeast Asian nation is one of only a handful of countries around the world that limits voting to those aged over 21
  • Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s government championed the change after coming to power in a shock election result last year
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:43pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:43pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks in the lower house of the country’s parliament. Photo: DPA
People pose with a model of a train during the ground breaking ceremony for the ECRL in 2017. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia

Tempers flare in Malaysia as opposition MPs slam new terms of China-backed ECRL project

  • Members of Barisan Nasional, the coalition in power when the deal was first signed, have hit out at changes to the plans brought in to bring down costs
  • They also called for the proportion of local involvement in the project to be raised from 40 to 50 per cent – despite it only being 30 per cent originally
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 1:50pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:44pm, 12 Jul, 2019

People pose with a model of a train during the ground breaking ceremony for the ECRL in 2017. Photo: Xinhua
