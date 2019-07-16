Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks in the lower house of the country’s parliament. Photo: DPA
Malaysian MPs back lowering voting age to 18
- The Southeast Asian nation is one of only a handful of countries around the world that limits voting to those aged over 21
- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s government championed the change after coming to power in a shock election result last year
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks in the lower house of the country’s parliament. Photo: DPA
People pose with a model of a train during the ground breaking ceremony for the ECRL in 2017. Photo: Xinhua
Tempers flare in Malaysia as opposition MPs slam new terms of China-backed ECRL project
- Members of Barisan Nasional, the coalition in power when the deal was first signed, have hit out at changes to the plans brought in to bring down costs
- They also called for the proportion of local involvement in the project to be raised from 40 to 50 per cent – despite it only being 30 per cent originally
Topic | Malaysia
People pose with a model of a train during the ground breaking ceremony for the ECRL in 2017. Photo: Xinhua