Visitors walk by an exhibition booth of China National Petroleum Corporation at an industry fair in Shanghai. Photo: AP
China requests ‘friendly consultation’ over assets seizure from state-linked company in Malaysia
- Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad confirmed on Monday that more than US$244 had been seized over uncompleted work
- But a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry claims the project was carried out ‘in accordance with the contract’
Topic | Malaysia
Visitors walk by an exhibition booth of China National Petroleum Corporation at an industry fair in Shanghai. Photo: AP
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters in Beijing last year. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad confirms US$240 million seizure from state-linked Chinese firm
- The prime minister confirmed that the funds had been seized from state-linked China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering
- He said his government was ‘entitled’ to the money, as it had been paid out for work on a project that had not been completed
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters in Beijing last year. Photo: AP