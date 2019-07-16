Channels

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is currently on trial for corruption. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak denies attacking ‘family friend’ Robert Kuok, Hong Kong tycoon, during time in power

  • Najib was responding to comments made on Monday by former tourism minister Nazri Aziz, who said he had been under orders to insult Kuok
  • Before last May’s general election, Nazri called the 95-year-old sugar and cooking oil magnate a ‘coward’ who was ‘hiding behind a wall in Hong Kong’
Topic |   Malaysia
Compiled by Francine Chen

Compiled by Francine Chen  

Published: 9:28pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:32pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

‘King Kong’ poster, Basquiat among returned 1MDB loot by Wolf of Wall Street producer

  • The items were gifts from Low Jho, the alleged mastermind behind the theft of billions of dollars from the Malaysian fund
  • Luxury watches also among the latest haul of returned treasures that were allegedly bought with money stolen from the Malaysian state fund
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 10:26am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:19pm, 16 Jul, 2019

