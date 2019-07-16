Channels

A still from a YouTube video showing the handwritten menu given to passenger Rius Vernandes on a Garuda flight. Photo: YouTube / Rius Vernandes
Southeast Asia

Indonesian airline Garuda sues YouTube reviewer for mocking handwritten in-flight menu on social media

  • Rius Vernandes, a popular vlogger, posted a video on Saturday showing the menu written on a piece of notebook paper
  • He is now being sued for defamation after the post went viral, prompting Indonesian social media users to mock the country’s flag carrier
Topic |   Indonesia
DPA

DPA  

Published: 10:00pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Thailand’s Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Social media: Asia’s new battleground between youth movements and state control of fake news

  • Young people across Southeast Asia are leading the charge to bring about political change using social media
  • But rising control of the internet by regional powers, through moves such as anti-fake news and cybercrime laws, are affecting the ability of such movements to flourish
Topic |   Social media
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 6:38pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:20pm, 26 Jun, 2019

