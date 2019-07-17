Baiq Nuril Maknun, who was jailed after she tried to report sexual harassment. Photo: Reuters
In Indonesia, reporting sexual harassment can get a woman jailed – as Baiq Nuril Maknun’s case shows
- The 41-year-old school administrator was handed a six-month prison sentence after recording her harasser’s sexually suggestive phone calls
- Activists say her case highlights how victims have become compromised by a controversial decade-old electronic communications law
Topic | Indonesia
Supporters of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest against the election result. Hardline Muslim supporters have turned their back on Prabowo. Photo: AP
Indonesian hardliners label Prabowo Subianto ‘traitor’ for meeting with Jokowi
- Former supporters of the failed presidential candidate took to Twitter with hashtags accusing him of betrayal
- The uproar was triggered by Prabowo and Widodo’s first meeting since the April elections, which was seen widely as a truce after months of bickering
Topic | Indonesia
