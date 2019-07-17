Myanmar army chief Min Aung Hlaing. Photo: AFP
US bans Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing and three other officers over Rohingya ‘ethnic cleansing’
- Washington said it took action against Min Aung Hlaing and three others after finding credible evidence they were involved in the violence two years ago
- The sanctions are the most visible sign of US disappointment with Myanmar since it launched political reforms in 2011
Topic | Myanmar
Myanmar army chief Min Aung Hlaing. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asian leaders link hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok on June 23. Photo: EPA
Rohingya Muslims need citizenship and basic rights from Myanmar and Asean should make it happen, experts say
- The region’s leaders issued a joint statement last week but held back from making demands of Myanmar in the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh
- But Asean needs to have ‘difficult conversations’ to make their return possible, experts at a conference in Malaysia said
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
Southeast Asian leaders link hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok on June 23. Photo: EPA