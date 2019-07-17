Channels

Myanmar army chief Min Aung Hlaing. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

US bans Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing and three other officers over Rohingya ‘ethnic cleansing’

  • Washington said it took action against Min Aung Hlaing and three others after finding credible evidence they were involved in the violence two years ago
  • The sanctions are the most visible sign of US disappointment with Myanmar since it launched political reforms in 2011
Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:16am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:57am, 17 Jul, 2019

Myanmar army chief Min Aung Hlaing. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asian leaders link hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok on June 23. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Rohingya Muslims need citizenship and basic rights from Myanmar and Asean should make it happen, experts say

  • The region’s leaders issued a joint statement last week but held back from making demands of Myanmar in the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh
  • But Asean needs to have ‘difficult conversations’ to make their return possible, experts at a conference in Malaysia said
Topic |   Rohingya Muslims
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 7:50pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:41am, 26 Jun, 2019

Southeast Asian leaders link hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok on June 23. Photo: EPA
