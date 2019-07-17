Channels

Rihana Oksana Petra and Sultan Muhammad V. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Has Malaysian Sultan Muhammad V divorced his Russian wife Oksana Voevodina?

  • Local media this week reported the couple filed for divorce in May, soon after the birth of their son
  • Discussion of the private lives of Malaysian royals is muted, largely due to the country’s tough sedition laws
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 3:17pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:48pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Rihana Oksana Petra and Sultan Muhammad V. Photo: Handout
Birthday boy: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad turned 94 on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Mahathir Mohamad turns 94 and has a new goal to reunite Malays. But what for?

  • The elder statesman of Malaysian politics says his aim is to help the ethnic group progress economically
  • Analysts spot other motives: hollowing out the opposition and thwarting his leadership rival Anwar Ibrahim
Topic |   Mahathir Mohamad
SCMP

Tashny Sukumaran  

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 6:00pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:44pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Birthday boy: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad turned 94 on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
