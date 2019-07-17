Rihana Oksana Petra and Sultan Muhammad V. Photo: Handout
Has Malaysian Sultan Muhammad V divorced his Russian wife Oksana Voevodina?
- Local media this week reported the couple filed for divorce in May, soon after the birth of their son
- Discussion of the private lives of Malaysian royals is muted, largely due to the country’s tough sedition laws
Topic | Malaysia
Rihana Oksana Petra and Sultan Muhammad V. Photo: Handout
Birthday boy: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad turned 94 on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Mahathir Mohamad turns 94 and has a new goal to reunite Malays. But what for?
- The elder statesman of Malaysian politics says his aim is to help the ethnic group progress economically
- Analysts spot other motives: hollowing out the opposition and thwarting his leadership rival Anwar Ibrahim
Topic | Mahathir Mohamad
Birthday boy: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad turned 94 on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters