Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad meets Sophia, the social humanoid robot developed by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics. Photo: DPA
Southeast Asia

When Mahathir met Sophia: Malaysian PM tongue-tied by Hong Kong’s ‘social humanoid’ robot

  • The 94-year-old prime minister seemed at a loss for words when faced with the automaton, which was being displayed in the country for the first time
  • Sophia was first activated in 2016 and went on to grab headlines around the world, as well as a United Nations ‘Innovation Champion’ title
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Published: 6:23pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:26pm, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad meets Sophia, the social humanoid robot developed by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.