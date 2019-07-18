Indonesian women face frequent sexual harassment in public spaces, including in the street. Photo: Xinhua
Attacked for refusing sex: in Indonesia, violence against women is ‘epidemic’
- The highest number of cases of violence against women occurred within households, government data show
- Indonesian women also face frequent sexual harassment in public spaces, including in the street and on public transport

Baiq Nuril Maknun, who was jailed after she tried to report sexual harassment. Photo: Reuters
In Indonesia, reporting sexual harassment can get a woman jailed – as Baiq Nuril Maknun’s case shows
- The 41-year-old school administrator was handed a six-month prison sentence after recording her harasser’s sexually suggestive phone calls
- Activists say her case highlights how victims have become compromised by a controversial decade-old electronic communications law
