Indonesian women face frequent sexual harassment in public spaces, including in the street. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia

Attacked for refusing sex: in Indonesia, violence against women is ‘epidemic’

  • The highest number of cases of violence against women occurred within households, government data show
  • Indonesian women also face frequent sexual harassment in public spaces, including in the street and on public transport
Topic |   Indonesia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 12:33pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:39pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Baiq Nuril Maknun, who was jailed after she tried to report sexual harassment. Photo: Reuters
People

In Indonesia, reporting sexual harassment can get a woman jailed – as Baiq Nuril Maknun’s case shows

  • The 41-year-old school administrator was handed a six-month prison sentence after recording her harasser’s sexually suggestive phone calls
  • Activists say her case highlights how victims have become compromised by a controversial decade-old electronic communications law
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 9:01am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:43pm, 17 Jul, 2019

