Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Anwar Ibrahim says he has numbers to become Malaysian PM, decries sex tape ‘gutter politics’

  • The PKR leader brushed aside talk of a challenge from minister Azmin Ali for the premiership
  • Anwar denied reports that he had called for Azmin to resign if the gay sex videos were proved to be authentic
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:09pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:12pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: AP
Politics

‘Tell him to look in the mirror’: Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim and Azmin Ali trade barbs as sex video scandal escalates

  • PKR leader Anwar says his deputy party chief and economic affairs minister Azmin should resign if he is proven to be one of two men in a series of same-sex video clips
  • A ‘major showdown’ is brewing within the biggest party in Malaysia’s ruling coalition, says a party insider
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 1:22pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:08am, 18 Jul, 2019

Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: AP
