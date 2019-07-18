Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Reuters
Anwar Ibrahim says he has numbers to become Malaysian PM, decries sex tape ‘gutter politics’
- The PKR leader brushed aside talk of a challenge from minister Azmin Ali for the premiership
- Anwar denied reports that he had called for Azmin to resign if the gay sex videos were proved to be authentic
Topic | Malaysia
‘Tell him to look in the mirror’: Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim and Azmin Ali trade barbs as sex video scandal escalates
- PKR leader Anwar says his deputy party chief and economic affairs minister Azmin should resign if he is proven to be one of two men in a series of same-sex video clips
- A ‘major showdown’ is brewing within the biggest party in Malaysia’s ruling coalition, says a party insider
