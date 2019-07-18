Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A special heavy-duty lift at the rear of the Freeport building can transport gold directly to the basement vaults. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Asia’s ‘Fort Knox’ in Singapore up for sale as owner fights Russian tycoon Dmitry Rybolovlev

  • Opened in 2010, the Le Freeport vault sits on a large tract of land with direct access to the runways of Changi Airport
  • Yves Bouvier, the facility’s owner, who has been embroiled in a legal brawl with an art collector, has been seeking a buyer since 2017
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 8:30pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A special heavy-duty lift at the rear of the Freeport building can transport gold directly to the basement vaults. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.