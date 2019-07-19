Autonomous cleaning robots move on a platform during their launch in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore unveils army of multilingual cleaning robots in bid to spruce up city
- The machines, produced by local company LionsBot, can speak English, Malay, Mandarin, Tamil, as well as Japanese and ‘Singlish’
- They can be rented for about US$1,000 a month and it is hoped that 300 of them will be put into service by March next year
Topic | Singapore
Autonomous cleaning robots move on a platform during their launch in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad meets Sophia, the social humanoid robot developed by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics. Photo: DPA
When Mahathir met Sophia: Malaysian PM tongue-tied by Hong Kong’s ‘social humanoid’ robot
- The 94-year-old prime minister seemed at a loss for words when faced with the automaton, which was being displayed in the country for the first time
- Sophia was first activated in 2016 and went on to grab headlines around the world, as well as a United Nations ‘Innovation Champion’ title
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad meets Sophia, the social humanoid robot developed by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics. Photo: DPA