Protesters hold portraits of Jho Low, the fugitive financier accused of being the mastermind behhind the 1MDB scandal. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Malaysia court grants US$11.6 million seizure of fugitive Jho Low’s father’s assets

  • It’s the first domestic forfeiture of assets linked to the scandal, in which some US$4.5 billion of funds were allegedly plundered from state coffers
  • Low Hock Peng, the father of the accused financier, was absent from the court hearing. The Lows are a prominent family in the state of Penang
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 10:53am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 19 Jul, 2019

