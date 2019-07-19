Protesters hold portraits of Jho Low, the fugitive financier accused of being the mastermind behhind the 1MDB scandal. Photo: AP
1MDB scandal: Malaysia court grants US$11.6 million seizure of fugitive Jho Low’s father’s assets
- It’s the first domestic forfeiture of assets linked to the scandal, in which some US$4.5 billion of funds were allegedly plundered from state coffers
- Low Hock Peng, the father of the accused financier, was absent from the court hearing. The Lows are a prominent family in the state of Penang
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Protesters hold portraits of Jho Low, the fugitive financier accused of being the mastermind behhind the 1MDB scandal. Photo: AP