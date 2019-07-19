Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Outrage after sedition case filed against Philippine VP Leni Robredo, other Duterte foes

  • Thirty-six opposition figures are accused of cyber libel for orchestrating a series of online videos ahead of May’s midterm elections
  • The president’s critics say the move is aimed at stamping out scrutiny of his increasingly powerful rule
Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:56pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:57pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s fondness for swearing has not put off supporters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Society

Duterte and his crew of foul-mouthed Philippine officials: the new normal?

  • The firebrand leader’s penchant for making lewd, controversial remarks has resulted in copycat behaviour by his officials
  • But Duterte’s crassness has been welcomed by some Filipinos, who admire him for speaking his mind
Topic |   Rodrigo Duterte
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Published: 6:36pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:34pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's fondness for swearing has not put off supporters. Photo: EPA-EFE
