Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Outrage after sedition case filed against Philippine VP Leni Robredo, other Duterte foes
- Thirty-six opposition figures are accused of cyber libel for orchestrating a series of online videos ahead of May’s midterm elections
- The president’s critics say the move is aimed at stamping out scrutiny of his increasingly powerful rule
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s fondness for swearing has not put off supporters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Duterte and his crew of foul-mouthed Philippine officials: the new normal?
- The firebrand leader’s penchant for making lewd, controversial remarks has resulted in copycat behaviour by his officials
- But Duterte’s crassness has been welcomed by some Filipinos, who admire him for speaking his mind
Topic | Rodrigo Duterte
