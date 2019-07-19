Chinese President Xi Jinping with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (L). Photo: Kyodo
US fears China-backed resort in Cambodia could house military and ‘threaten coherence in Asean’
- The US$3.8 billion China-backed Dara Sakor development takes up 20 per cent of Cambodia’s coastline and plans a resort, international airport, power stations, a deep water port and industrial estate
- Officials familiar with the project say it could be part of a larger Chinese plan to establish a military presence in the strategically position Southeast Asian country
Topic | Cambodia
Chinese President Xi Jinping with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (L). Photo: Kyodo
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Kyodo
US presses Cambodia over its ‘larger plans’ to host Chinese military
- Cambodia abruptly turned down a US offer to help repair a naval base, fuelling speculation that China could be about to move in
- China currently operates one overseas military base, in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa, and has repeatedly rejected speculation that it plans to open more
Topic | Cambodia
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Kyodo