Chinese President Xi Jinping with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (L). Photo: Kyodo
Southeast Asia

US fears China-backed resort in Cambodia could house military and ‘threaten coherence in Asean’

  • The US$3.8 billion China-backed Dara Sakor development takes up 20 per cent of Cambodia’s coastline and plans a resort, international airport, power stations, a deep water port and industrial estate
  • Officials familiar with the project say it could be part of a larger Chinese plan to establish a military presence in the strategically position Southeast Asian country
Topic |   Cambodia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 9:33pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:34pm, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Southeast Asia

US presses Cambodia over its ‘larger plans’ to host Chinese military

  • Cambodia abruptly turned down a US offer to help repair a naval base, fuelling speculation that China could be about to move in
  • China currently operates one overseas military base, in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa, and has repeatedly rejected speculation that it plans to open more
Topic |   Cambodia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:06pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:17pm, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
