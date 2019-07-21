Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Singaporean Chinese identity reflected the country’s unique multicultural society. File photo: AFP
China’s embassy in Singapore slams ‘lies’ after US report of influence operations
- Embassy spokesman said report designed to ‘alienate the friendship’ of China and Singapore
- US think tank report said Beijing uses propaganda to promote a ‘greater China’ narrative ‘irrespective of nationality’
Topic | Singapore
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Singaporean Chinese identity reflected the country’s unique multicultural society. File photo: AFP