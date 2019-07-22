Earlier this month, the US Defence Department suggested China may be attempting to gain a military foothold in Cambodia. Photo: Reuters
Chinese forces could reportedly be stationed at Cambodian naval base under secret deal
- Such an arrangement would give China an enhanced ability to assert contested territorial claims and economic interests in the South China Sea
- Earlier this month, the US Defence Department suggested China may be attempting to gain a military foothold in Cambodia
Topic | South China Sea
Earlier this month, the US Defence Department suggested China may be attempting to gain a military foothold in Cambodia. Photo: Reuters