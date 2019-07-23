Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Motorists are seen during a traffic jam in Jakarta on March 6, 2019. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Southeast Asia

Indonesia courts Hong Kong investors to build tollways on Java as part of Widodo’s ambitious infrastructure plans

  • Widodo is aiming to build motorways worth US$70 billion and stretching across 5,400km, triple the length of the current road network
  • The road projects will be part of a US$400 billion plan to modernise Indonesia and boost economic growth
Topic |   Indonesia
Aloysius Unditu

Aloysius Unditu  

Published: 7:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:13am, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Motorists are seen during a traffic jam in Jakarta on March 6, 2019. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
READ FULL ARTICLE
Prabowo Subianto and Indonesian President Joko Widodo shake. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

All smiles as Indonesian President Joko Widodo and defeated rival Prabowo Subianto embrace and make up on public MRT ride in Jakarta

  • It was the first time the political rivals had met since the release of the April election results, which Prabowo had rejected on grounds of fraud
  • Prabowo congratulated Widodo on his election win and said he would work with the government while also offering criticism ‘because democracy requires checks and balances’
Topic |   Indonesia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:01pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:43pm, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Prabowo Subianto and Indonesian President Joko Widodo shake. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.