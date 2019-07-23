Motorists are seen during a traffic jam in Jakarta on March 6, 2019. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Indonesia courts Hong Kong investors to build tollways on Java as part of Widodo’s ambitious infrastructure plans
- Widodo is aiming to build motorways worth US$70 billion and stretching across 5,400km, triple the length of the current road network
- The road projects will be part of a US$400 billion plan to modernise Indonesia and boost economic growth
Topic | Indonesia
Motorists are seen during a traffic jam in Jakarta on March 6, 2019. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Prabowo Subianto and Indonesian President Joko Widodo shake. Photo: EPA-EFE
All smiles as Indonesian President Joko Widodo and defeated rival Prabowo Subianto embrace and make up on public MRT ride in Jakarta
- It was the first time the political rivals had met since the release of the April election results, which Prabowo had rejected on grounds of fraud
- Prabowo congratulated Widodo on his election win and said he would work with the government while also offering criticism ‘because democracy requires checks and balances’
Topic | Indonesia
Prabowo Subianto and Indonesian President Joko Widodo shake. Photo: EPA-EFE