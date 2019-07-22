Children being held at a juvenile detention centre in Malolos town, Bulacan province, gather for roll-call. Photo: AFP
‘Hellholes of subhuman conditions’: the Philippine youth detention centres that imprison children as young as eleven
- Proponents of the government-run ‘Houses of Hope’ claim they are places of reformation and education
- But watchdogs say they are little better than prisons for children – ‘schools of crime’ where abuses are rife
