Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia might miss its 2020 fiscal deficit target thanks to US-China trade war, says finance minister
- The country expects to see some short-term gains in the form of business relocation and trade diversion caused by the dispute, Lim Guan Eng said
- But ‘in the long term, everyone is a loser’, he added – though China has offered more infrastructure investments under its Belt and Road Initiative
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Reuters
The US has raised duties on steel from Vietnam that Washington says originated in China, part of its bid to crack down on firms evading tariffs. Photo: AP
Will Donald Trump’s trade crusade ultimately benefit Southeast Asia?
- As trade tensions between China and the US show signs of lessening, Washington is turning its attention to countries used by firms as a pit stop to avoid tariffs
- But instead of being another casualty in the trade war, experts say a crackdown on tariff-dodging practices could see economies in the region benefit from sustainable growth
Topic | Vietnam
The US has raised duties on steel from Vietnam that Washington says originated in China, part of its bid to crack down on firms evading tariffs. Photo: AP