Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia might miss its 2020 fiscal deficit target thanks to US-China trade war, says finance minister

  • The country expects to see some short-term gains in the form of business relocation and trade diversion caused by the dispute, Lim Guan Eng said
  • But ‘in the long term, everyone is a loser’, he added – though China has offered more infrastructure investments under its Belt and Road Initiative
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:30pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The US has raised duties on steel from Vietnam that Washington says originated in China, part of its bid to crack down on firms evading tariffs. Photo: AP
Economics

Will Donald Trump’s trade crusade ultimately benefit Southeast Asia?

  • As trade tensions between China and the US show signs of lessening, Washington is turning its attention to countries used by firms as a pit stop to avoid tariffs
  • But instead of being another casualty in the trade war, experts say a crackdown on tariff-dodging practices could see economies in the region benefit from sustainable growth
Topic |   Vietnam
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 9:30am, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:24pm, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US has raised duties on steel from Vietnam that Washington says originated in China, part of its bid to crack down on firms evading tariffs. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.