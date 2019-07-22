Former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama pictured in 2014. Photo: AFP
Ex-Jakarta governor Ahok says he is ‘damaged’ and his political career is over
- Basuki Tjahaja Purnama has received an award previously given to a former president and an activist, months after being released from prison
- After receiving it, he dispelled rumours he would be a minister in President Joko Widodo’s new government – citing his controversial past
Prabowo Subianto and Indonesian President Joko Widodo shake. Photo: EPA-EFE
All smiles as Indonesian President Joko Widodo and defeated rival Prabowo Subianto embrace and make up on public MRT ride in Jakarta
- It was the first time the political rivals had met since the release of the April election results, which Prabowo had rejected on grounds of fraud
- Prabowo congratulated Widodo on his election win and said he would work with the government while also offering criticism ‘because democracy requires checks and balances’
