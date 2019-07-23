Plaza of Nations in Vancouver Canada. Photo: Handout
Singaporean tycoon Oei Hong Leong wins long-running property case involving Vancouver’s Plaza of Nations
- The case pitted Oei against Concord Pacific, one of Canada’s largest property developers, and involved a commercial site in the heart of Vancouver
- Concord Pacific accused Oei and his company of breaching an agreement pertaining to the development of the Plaza of Nations and acting in bad faith
Topic | Singapore
