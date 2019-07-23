Malaysia Airlines has been seeking to transform itself since Khazanah took it private in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Morgan Stanley hired to oversee Malaysia Airlines’ strategic plan to improve commercial performance
- Malaysia Airlines has been seeking to transform itself since Khazanah Nasional, the airlines’ sole shareholder, took it private in 2014
- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has emphasised that he wants the airline to recover and keep ‘Malaysia’ in its name
