Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysia Airlines has been seeking to transform itself since Khazanah took it private in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Morgan Stanley hired to oversee Malaysia Airlines’ strategic plan to improve commercial performance

  • Malaysia Airlines has been seeking to transform itself since Khazanah Nasional, the airlines’ sole shareholder, took it private in 2014
  • Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has emphasised that he wants the airline to recover and keep ‘Malaysia’ in its name
Topic |   Aviation
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:02pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:22pm, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysia Airlines has been seeking to transform itself since Khazanah took it private in 2014. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.