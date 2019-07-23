Channels

A Philippine Air Force plane on Thitu Island. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Philippine tourists could soon be visiting Thitu, the country’s largest and most vital island in the South China Sea

  • China and Vietnam have been developing facilities on islands they either occupy or have built from scratch on top of submerged reefs
  • Thitu is in the Spratylys, just 14 nautical miles from China’s Subi Reef which is home to about 400 individual buildings
Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:49pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:55pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his fourth State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Manila. Photo: AP
Politics

Duterte says he allows Chinese vessels to fish in Philippine waters to prevent war

  • In his State of the Nation address, the president says Manila ‘owns the West Philippine Sea but China controls it’, pointing to the presence of guided missiles on Chinese-made artificial islands
  • The two-hour speech also saw him ask Congress to reimpose the death penalty for drug-related crimes and set up a new ministry for the welfare of overseas workers
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Published: 9:36pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:22am, 23 Jul, 2019

