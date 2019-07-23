Australians William Cabantog and David Van Iersel presented at a press conference in Denpasar on July 23. Photo: AFP
Australian duo arrested in Bali nightclub face 12-year jail sentence for cocaine possession
- William Cabantog, 36, and David Van Iersel, 38, had been living in Bali for several months
- They admitted to having bought and used the drug after police found cocaine in Cabantog’s pants at a nightclub raid
Topic | Drugs
