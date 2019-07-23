President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Widodo warned to tread carefully with harder line against Indonesia’s Islamists
- Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict says government’s efforts to curb hate speech could further inflame religious and political tensions
- Think tank’s warning follows riots in May over disputed elections in which challenger backed by Islamist groups failed to topple president
Supporters of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest against the election result. Hardline Muslim supporters have turned their back on Prabowo. Photo: AP
Indonesian hardliners label Prabowo Subianto ‘traitor’ for meeting with Jokowi
- Former supporters of the failed presidential candidate took to Twitter with hashtags accusing him of betrayal
- The uproar was triggered by Prabowo and Widodo’s first meeting since the April elections, which was seen widely as a truce after months of bickering
