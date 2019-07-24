Channels

A man uses the Facebook app on his phone in a cafe in Hanoi. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

New social media app Gapo aims to rival Facebook in Vietnam, as state clamps down on tech giants

  • Gapo, a mobile app that lets users create personal profiles and share posts to a Facebook-style ‘news feed’, is eyeing 20 million users by 2021
  • The app has launched as the Communist government tightens its grip on the internet
Topic |   Social media
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

A man uses the Facebook app on his phone in a cafe in Hanoi. Photo: EPA
File photo shows Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California. Photo: AP
Apps & Social

Google executive finally confirms the tech giant is no longer working on a censored search engine for China

  • At Senate hearing, most questions focused on censorship not on foreign soil, but on conservative users in the US
Topic |   Google
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Published: 11:10am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:53pm, 18 Jul, 2019

File photo shows Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California. Photo: AP
