Indonesia’s national police spokesman, Dedi Prasetyo. Photo: AFP
Bomb plot foiled after suspected militant from Isis-inspired group is arrested in Indonesia
- The suspect was identified as a member of Jemaah Ansharut Daulah, an Isis-inspired group in Indonesia that was banned last year for ‘conducting terrorism’
- He had been planning bomb attacks on police stations on the country’s Independence Day on August 17, police say
Topic | Indonesia
President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Widodo warned to tread carefully with harder line against Indonesia’s Islamists
- Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict says government’s efforts to curb hate speech could further inflame religious and political tensions
- Think tank’s warning follows riots in May over disputed elections in which challenger backed by Islamist groups failed to topple president
