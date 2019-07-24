Channels

Indonesia’s national police spokesman, Dedi Prasetyo. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Bomb plot foiled after suspected militant from Isis-inspired group is arrested in Indonesia

  • The suspect was identified as a member of Jemaah Ansharut Daulah, an Isis-inspired group in Indonesia that was banned last year for ‘conducting terrorism’
  • He had been planning bomb attacks on police stations on the country’s Independence Day on August 17, police say
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Widodo warned to tread carefully with harder line against Indonesia’s Islamists

  • Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict says government’s efforts to curb hate speech could further inflame religious and political tensions
  • Think tank’s warning follows riots in May over disputed elections in which challenger backed by Islamist groups failed to topple president
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 5:24pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:33pm, 23 Jul, 2019

