Jollibee has 1,150 outlets in the Philippines, and a bigger share of the Philippine market than its two biggest competitors combined. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Jollibee, the Philippine fast food giant, will spend US$350 million to buy Coffee Bean as part of rapid expansion

  • Jollibee has 1,150 outlets in the Philippines, and a bigger share of the Philippine market than its two biggest competitors combined
  • Singapore’s wealthy Sassoon family are shareholders of the Coffee Bean chain, having brought the brand to Asia
Published: 3:56pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:00pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Philippine franchise Jollibee has become one of the world’s biggest fast food chains. Photo: Jansen Romero
The Jollibee story: how a Philippine fast food franchise took on the world

  • Philippine brand Jollibee has grown from two outlets in Manila in the 1970s to more than 1,300 restaurants in its home country and overseas
  • The chain adapts its menus for different cultures, but its Chickenjoy fried chicken is a favourite everywhere
Richard Lord

Richard Lord  

Published: 8:15am, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:57pm, 23 Jul, 2019

