Jollibee has 1,150 outlets in the Philippines, and a bigger share of the Philippine market than its two biggest competitors combined. Photo: Reuters
Jollibee, the Philippine fast food giant, will spend US$350 million to buy Coffee Bean as part of rapid expansion
- Singapore’s wealthy Sassoon family are shareholders of the Coffee Bean chain, having brought the brand to Asia
Philippine franchise Jollibee has become one of the world’s biggest fast food chains. Photo: Jansen Romero
The Jollibee story: how a Philippine fast food franchise took on the world
- Philippine brand Jollibee has grown from two outlets in Manila in the 1970s to more than 1,300 restaurants in its home country and overseas
- The chain adapts its menus for different cultures, but its Chickenjoy fried chicken is a favourite everywhere
