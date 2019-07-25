Channels

Faiyen band members, from left, Romchalee “Yammy” Sombulrattanakul, Worravut “Tito” Thueakchaiyaphum and Nithiwat “Jom” Wannasiri. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Thai band Faiyen fears they will be killed for criticising junta and monarchy if they go home

  • They remain in hiding in Laos, which neighbours Thailand and became a haven for some of the most outspoken anti-junta activists after the 2014 coup
  • Corpses of activists were found in December in the Mekong river which bisects the countries, their stomachs stuffed with concrete
Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:25pm, 25 Jul, 2019

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha after the group photo session with his new cabinet in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Thailand returns to civilian rule but military influence and fears of instability remain

  • Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s cabinet was on Tuesday sworn in, stacked with loyalists from the junta era
  • Managing smaller coalition partners who are likely to make significant demands of the ‘junta group’ could test the former general
Topic |   Thailand
SCMP

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Updated: 8:54pm, 17 Jul, 2019

