Faiyen band members, from left, Romchalee “Yammy” Sombulrattanakul, Worravut “Tito” Thueakchaiyaphum and Nithiwat “Jom” Wannasiri. Photo: AFP
Thai band Faiyen fears they will be killed for criticising junta and monarchy if they go home
- They remain in hiding in Laos, which neighbours Thailand and became a haven for some of the most outspoken anti-junta activists after the 2014 coup
- Corpses of activists were found in December in the Mekong river which bisects the countries, their stomachs stuffed with concrete
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha after the group photo session with his new cabinet in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Thailand returns to civilian rule but military influence and fears of instability remain
- Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s cabinet was on Tuesday sworn in, stacked with loyalists from the junta era
- Managing smaller coalition partners who are likely to make significant demands of the ‘junta group’ could test the former general
