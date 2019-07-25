Channels

Baiq Nuril Maknun at the Law and Human Rights ministry office in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Joko Widodo grants amnesty to Indonesian woman jailed for reporting sexual harassment

  • Baiq Nuril Maknun in 2015 made a recording of her boss making lewd advances towards her – an act that led to her receiving a six-month jail sentence for defamation
  • Indonesia’s parliament approved a presidential amnesty for Nuril, who has appealed to other victims to have the courage to speak up
Topic |   Indonesia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:34pm, 25 Jul, 2019

Baiq Nuril Maknun, who was jailed after she tried to report sexual harassment. Photo: Reuters
People

In Indonesia, reporting sexual harassment can get a woman jailed – as Baiq Nuril Maknun’s case shows

  • The 41-year-old school administrator was handed a six-month prison sentence after recording her harasser’s sexually suggestive phone calls
  • Activists say her case highlights how victims have become compromised by a controversial decade-old electronic communications law
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Updated: 1:43pm, 17 Jul, 2019

