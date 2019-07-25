Baiq Nuril Maknun at the Law and Human Rights ministry office in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Joko Widodo grants amnesty to Indonesian woman jailed for reporting sexual harassment
- Baiq Nuril Maknun in 2015 made a recording of her boss making lewd advances towards her – an act that led to her receiving a six-month jail sentence for defamation
- Indonesia’s parliament approved a presidential amnesty for Nuril, who has appealed to other victims to have the courage to speak up
Baiq Nuril Maknun, who was jailed after she tried to report sexual harassment. Photo: Reuters
In Indonesia, reporting sexual harassment can get a woman jailed – as Baiq Nuril Maknun’s case shows
- The 41-year-old school administrator was handed a six-month prison sentence after recording her harasser’s sexually suggestive phone calls
- Activists say her case highlights how victims have become compromised by a controversial decade-old electronic communications law
