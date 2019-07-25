Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Rodrigo Duterte offers US$59,000 bounty for ‘head’ of rebel leader behind killing of four Philippine policemen
- Members of the New People’s Army ambushed and attacked the officers in central Philippines on July 18, killing them instantly, police said
- Duterte has offered a bounty of three million pesos for the ‘head’ of the communist rebel leader behind the attack
