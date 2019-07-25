Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Rodrigo Duterte offers US$59,000 bounty for ‘head’ of rebel leader behind killing of four Philippine policemen

  • Members of the New People’s Army ambushed and attacked the officers in central Philippines on July 18, killing them instantly, police said
  • Duterte has offered a bounty of three million pesos for the ‘head’ of the communist rebel leader behind the attack
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:30pm, 25 Jul, 2019

Relatives of people killed during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war hold a protest calling for justice. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Philippine toddler’s death during drug raid leads to suspension of 20 police officers

  • The child, who police claim was being used as a human shield, is the youngest person to be killed in the government’s crackdown on illegal drugs
  • At least 6,600 people have been killed since July 1, 2016 in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s so-called drug war
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 9:23pm, 4 Jul, 2019

