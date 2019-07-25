Vietnamese foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam renews demand for ‘immediate withdrawal’ of Chinese ship in disputed South China Sea
- Hanoi says it has sent several messages to Beijing that a Chinese survey ship vacate the waters located in its exclusive economic zone
- ‘Vietnam resolutely and persistently protects our sovereign rights … by peaceful means on the basis of international laws,’ a foreign ministry spokesperson said
Topic | South China Sea
Vietnamese foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang. Photo: Reuters
Chinese survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 and its escorts entered the area on July 3 to carry out seismic research. Photo: China Geological Survey
Vietnam calls for Chinese vessels to leave Vanguard Bank in South China Sea
- It comes amid stand-off at reef in disputed Spratly Islands that began when survey vessel entered area with coastguard ships to conduct seismic research
- Analysts say it’s unlikely the incident will escalate into a conflict or hurt relations
Topic | Vietnam
Chinese survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 and its escorts entered the area on July 3 to carry out seismic research. Photo: China Geological Survey