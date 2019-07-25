Channels

Vietnamese foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam renews demand for ‘immediate withdrawal’ of Chinese ship in disputed South China Sea

  • Hanoi says it has sent several messages to Beijing that a Chinese survey ship vacate the waters located in its exclusive economic zone
  • ‘Vietnam resolutely and persistently protects our sovereign rights … by peaceful means on the basis of international laws,’ a foreign ministry spokesperson said
Topic |   South China Sea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:45pm, 25 Jul, 2019

Chinese survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 and its escorts entered the area on July 3 to carry out seismic research. Photo: China Geological Survey
Vietnam calls for Chinese vessels to leave Vanguard Bank in South China Sea

  • It comes amid stand-off at reef in disputed Spratly Islands that began when survey vessel entered area with coastguard ships to conduct seismic research
  • Analysts say it’s unlikely the incident will escalate into a conflict or hurt relations
Topic |   Vietnam
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 10:23pm, 20 Jul, 2019

