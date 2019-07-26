Channels

Muslim doctor Segu Shihabdeen Mohamed Shafi (C) is escorted by prison officers. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Sri Lankan court grants bail for Muslim doctor accused of sterilising over 4,000 Buddhist women

  • Shegu Shihabdeen Mohamed Shafi denies the allegations and was given bail of US$15,600
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:49am, 26 Jul, 2019

Muslim doctor Segu Shihabdeen Mohamed Shafi (C) is escorted by prison officers. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena. File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Sri Lanka faces legal challenges in bid to resume death penalty for drug-related crimes

  • Petitions have been filed to try to block moves by PM Maithripala Sirisena to bring back executions, which have not been carried out in the country since 1976
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:21pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena. File Photo: Reuters
