Muslim doctor Segu Shihabdeen Mohamed Shafi (C) is escorted by prison officers. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lankan court grants bail for Muslim doctor accused of sterilising over 4,000 Buddhist women
- Shegu Shihabdeen Mohamed Shafi denies the allegations and was given bail of US$15,600
Topic | Sri Lanka
Muslim doctor Segu Shihabdeen Mohamed Shafi (C) is escorted by prison officers. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena. File Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka faces legal challenges in bid to resume death penalty for drug-related crimes
- Petitions have been filed to try to block moves by PM Maithripala Sirisena to bring back executions, which have not been carried out in the country since 1976
Topic | Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena. File Photo: Reuters